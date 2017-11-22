Man pulled from burning garage in Hubbard

Last week, the Vint family's home on Simler Street in Hubbard caught fire, killing pets and destroying their belongings

Last week, the Vint family's home on Simler Street in Hubbard caught fire, killing several pets and destroying their belongings.  Wednesday, a garage on the property caught fire. 

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was pulled from a burning garage in Hubbard on Wednesday.

It was the site where a fire happened last week, destroying Vint family’s home on Simler Street and killing several pets.

Investigators at the scene said the man was in critical condition when he was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center. He hasn’t been identified yet.

The Brookfield and Liberty fire departments were on the scene.

Liberty Fire Chief Gus Birch said there was a portable generator in the garage, but it is unknown whether the generator was in use.

“We had heavy smoke coming from the garage,” he said. “The police department was here. They heard the individual screaming for help. They tried to make entry, but the fire was too intense.”

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

