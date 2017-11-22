Mahoning County’s election results unchanged after adding provisional ballots

Related Coverage State wants internal investigation into Mahoning County ballot miscount

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears that the margin of victory for Youngstown’s next mayor grew a bit larger.

Members of the Mahoning County Board of Elections met Wednesday morning to certify and accept the official results from this month’s General Election.

They had to add more than 430 provisional ballots to the unofficial results from November 7.

Jamael Tito Brown defeated Sean McKinney by 198 votes, according to the new total.

Brown had 5,325 votes while McKinney had 5,127.

Cecil Monroe, Janet Tarpley and the write-in candidate, Calvin Hill, had less than 800 votes combined.

Board members said the outcomes for all of the races and issues on the ballot remain unchanged.

Board members also discussed problems stemming from some human errors while counting the votes on Election Night.

The issue drew the attention of the Secretary of State’s office in Columbus.

Over 6,000 ballots were double counted and incorrect election results were released to the public and the media. Staff discovered the error and corrected the results before they were sent to the state, but Board of Elections’ staff didn’t notify the local media and public that the error had occurred.

WKBN 27 First News is working on that part of the story. Check back here for the latest developments, or watch 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.