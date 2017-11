TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Many are currently without power in Trumbull County. It is expected to be restored by 9 p.m.

According to Ohio Edison — as of 7:15 p.m. — 4,461 homes are without power in Trumbull County.

Bristol, Kinsman and Johnston townships have the most, with between 500-1,000 outages.

The reason for the outages is not known at this time.

Check back here for updates as they become available.