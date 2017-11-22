Niles business raises over $13K with shirts honoring fallen Girard officer

A former member of law enforcement, the president of Select Sportswear said she felt personally connected

By Published: Updated:
Select Sportswear, Girard Police Officer Justin Leo shirts
Credit: Select Sportswear Facebook

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles business that made t-shirts honoring a fallen Girard police officer gave the profits to the Girard Police Department.

Select Sportswear raised over $13,000 with its t-shirt sales. The money is going to Officer Justin Leo’s family.

Leo was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call.

A former member of law enforcement, the president of Select Sportswear said she felt personally connected.

“Any time a fellow officer in blue is lost, we all feel the loss. There are no questions asked; you jump to action and do what you can in the aftermath to fill the gaps and care for those left behind,” Megan McCarty said.

Select Sportswear also thanked the community for their support of the fundraiser.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s