Niles business raises over $13K with shirts honoring fallen Girard officer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles business that made t-shirts honoring a fallen Girard police officer gave the profits to the Girard Police Department.

Select Sportswear raised over $13,000 with its t-shirt sales. The money is going to Officer Justin Leo’s family.

Leo was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call.

A former member of law enforcement, the president of Select Sportswear said she felt personally connected.

“Any time a fellow officer in blue is lost, we all feel the loss. There are no questions asked; you jump to action and do what you can in the aftermath to fill the gaps and care for those left behind,” Megan McCarty said.

Select Sportswear also thanked the community for their support of the fundraiser.