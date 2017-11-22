Police: Newton Falls man lied about car theft, being held hostage

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man is facing a charge after police said he made up a report that his car was taken and that he was being held hostage.

Police said 63-year-old Thomas Moger initially called police just after 7 p.m. Friday to report that a man didn’t return with his car after he loaned it to him to buy marijuana. Officers said Moger appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when they arrived to take a report.

Moger told police that the man had his vehicle for over an hour. Officers looked for the vehicle but couldn’t find it.

A little after 10 p.m, Moger called police again, reporting that he was being held hostage.

Officers went back to Moger’s house and said Moger admitted that it was “all a practical joke.”

Police said the man that Moger accused of taking his car told police that he wasn’t driving the car, as he has a suspended license. He said he was sleeping when Moger made the false report.

Moger was charged with making a false police report.

Police reported finding marijuana residue in the house, which was thrown away. Moger told police that he didn’t know it was there.

Police told Moger to “sleep off the alcohol,” according to a police report.

He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Tuesday on the charge.