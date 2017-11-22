Police: Youngstown woman found drunk, unable to care for kids

Taleyla Gregory, 26, is charged with endangering children

By Published:
Taleyla Gregory, charged with child endangering in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Youngstown woman who they said was drunk and unable to care for her 2- and 4-year-old children.

Taleyla Gregory, 26, is charged with endangering children.

Officers went to Gregory’s home on Cambridge Avenue after she called the police department, asking officers to look for her son. She said his father had taken him earlier and had not returned the boy.

Police questioned the boy’s father who told police that he never took the child and that Gregory should have him, according to a police report.

Officers reported that when they arrived at Gregory’s home, she was drunk. The children were both home, and one of the children was sleeping on the floor next to a half-empty wine bottle, the report stated.

Police said Gregory was upset during questioning, saying, “They’re my kids. I can drink with them here.”

Officers also noted that her 2-year-old child had a full diaper and was crying, but Gregory did little to console the child.

Children Services was called, and a family member took custody of the child while Gregory was taken to jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s