Police: Youngstown woman found drunk, unable to care for kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Youngstown woman who they said was drunk and unable to care for her 2- and 4-year-old children.

Taleyla Gregory, 26, is charged with endangering children.

Officers went to Gregory’s home on Cambridge Avenue after she called the police department, asking officers to look for her son. She said his father had taken him earlier and had not returned the boy.

Police questioned the boy’s father who told police that he never took the child and that Gregory should have him, according to a police report.

Officers reported that when they arrived at Gregory’s home, she was drunk. The children were both home, and one of the children was sleeping on the floor next to a half-empty wine bottle, the report stated.

Police said Gregory was upset during questioning, saying, “They’re my kids. I can drink with them here.”

Officers also noted that her 2-year-old child had a full diaper and was crying, but Gregory did little to console the child.

Children Services was called, and a family member took custody of the child while Gregory was taken to jail.