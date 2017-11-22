Robert F. “Bob” Bartoli Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman, with Father Philip Rogers officiating, preceded by a 11:50 a.m. prayer service, held at the Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home in Boardman, for Robert F. Bartoli, known as “Bob”, whom died Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, after a brief illness.

Bob was born in Youngstown on October 12, 1939, the son of the late Albert and Geneva (DeSantis) Bartoli.

He graduated in 1957 from Boardman High School, where he served as class president of his class for four years. He graduated from YSU, with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1966. He later attended William and Mary College in Williamsburg, Virginia.

On January 18, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown, he married the love of his life, the former Patricia Holzschuh.

From 1966 – 1968, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a petty officer at Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was honorably discharged in 1968.

Bob was past owner of Pace Distributor in North Lima. He was also vice president and general manager of Anchor Cigar in Youngstown. After leaving Anchor Cigar, he was the special project manager for Albert Guarnieri and Company in Warren. Bob retired in 2010.

Bob was a member of both St. Columba Cathedral and St. Charles Borromeo Church. He was the second President of St. Charles Men’s Club and was head usher at St. Charles Borromeo Church for 35 years. Most recently, he was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church Resurrection Choir.

Bob was also a member of Disabled American Veterans, American Slovak Association of the Mahoning Valley and a founding member of the Boardman Lions Club. He was an associate member of the Police and Firefighters Retirees, District Two, Chapter 10. Bob was proud to serve as a trustee for the YSU Penguin Club for 20 years from 1996 – 2016.

He enjoyed planning and attending his high school reunions.

He was so loved by his wife, his daughter and grandchildren. Bob always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. He will be deeply missed.

Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia; a daughter, Karen (Patrick) Gulling; three grandchildren, Justin, Brittany and Kimberly Gulling; a brother, Ronald (Sue) Bartoli of Penn Valley, California along with several nephews.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 24 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 25 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman (new location).

Burial with military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Bob’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Sudershan Garg and staff for all their care and dedication throughout this difficult time.

