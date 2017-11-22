Storm Team 27: A few snow showers possible to start the day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Slick spots will be possible this morning as temperatures dip below freezing. A few snow showers are possible especially early in the day. Skies will become partly sunny. It will be a much cooler day with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will near 40.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)

High: 36

Tonightt: Partly cloudy.

Low:24

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny.

High: 39

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 35

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 42

