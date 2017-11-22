Storm Team 27: A few snow showers possible to start the day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Slick spots will be possible this morning as temperatures dip below freezing. A few snow showers are possible especially early in the day. Skies will become partly sunny. It will be a much cooler day with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will near 40.
FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 36
Tonightt: Partly cloudy.
Low:24
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny.
High: 39
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 27
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 39
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 28
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 30
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 35
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 42
