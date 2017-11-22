Storm Team 27: Thanksgiving Forecast Cool but Dry

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Overnight Wednesday will be chilly, in the mid 20s. Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will near 40.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low:25

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy.
High: 39

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy.
High: 45 Low: 28

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 41

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 38

 

