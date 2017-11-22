Struthers honors Wildcats girls basketball legend

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers’ Bonnie Beachy was one of the best basketball players ever to come out of the Mahoning Valley. She died last month of cancer — and her legacy was honored Wednesday night at her former school.

Among those honoring Beachy at Struthers Field House was her former coach Dick Prest. He guided Beachy as she was named Ohio Player of the Year in 1978 and led the Struthers girls team to a state basketball championship.

Coach Prest accepted Beachy’s framed number 13. It will forever be displayed at the Fieldhouse.

Her brother Bob spoke on her behalf.

“My sister Bonnie, she knew how to live life,” he said. “She was an outstanding teacher, coach, vice principal and also a leader in the community.”

Also announced Wednesday was the establishment of the Bonnie Beachy Legacy Scholarship Fund.