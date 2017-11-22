Termination of Trumbull Co. Engineer employee upheld

Kendall Lee Stauffer was escorted off the job in Cortland in 2016 accused of making threatening statements to a supervisor

By Published: Updated:
Kendell Stauffer, an employee at the Trumbull County Engineer's Office, was escorted out of the Engineer's Cortland building today as part of an investigation into "serious allegations" against him.
Kendell Stauffer, an employee at the Trumbull County Engineer's Office, was escorted out of the Engineer's Cortland building today as part of an investigation into "serious allegations" against him.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After taking the matter to arbitration — the decision to terminate Kendall Lee Stauffer as an employee at the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office has been upheld.

Stauffer was escorted off the job in Cortland back in March of 2016. He was accused of making threatening statements to a supervisor and was fired from the job.

Stauffer filed a grievance against the Engineer’s Office after his termination. But just this past week, the Engineer’s Office found out the arbitrator sided with their decision to fire him.

“Terminating an employee is always a very difficult decision,” said Matt Blair of Trumbull Co. Engineer’s Office. “But I believe, in this case, it was the best decision for everybody involved.”

Stauffer had worked for the Engineer’s Office for nine years prior to his termination.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s