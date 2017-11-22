Tina Lewis Obituary

SALINEVILLE, Ohio – Tina Lewis, age 51, died at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at her home.
She was born on June 2, 1966.
Arrangements handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
