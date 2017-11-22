Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 20, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 20, 2017:

Curtis Lee Redd, Jr.: Possession of heroin and cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Marci Ann Cook: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

William J. Lexso: Two counts of OVI with specifications for repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture

John Lewis Patterson: Two counts of cruelty to companion animals

John Louis Figueroa, II: Four counts of trafficking in cocaine

William T. Williams, II: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and possessing a defaced firearm (superseding indictment)

Julian C. Gibson: Assault on a peace officer

Clarence Lee Peyatt: Felonious assault with firearm specifications

James M. Weimer: Burglary and possessing criminal tools

Abbigail C. McGhee: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a controlled substance analog

Billy Lee Allen: Possession of heroin

James Joseph Green: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Samuel E. Crawford: Possession of cocaine

Jennifer Sue Perkinson: Assault on a peace officer and possession of cocaine

Eddie T. Ware, Jr.: Aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications

William Joseph Shaw, Jr.: Failure to notify change of address

Stefan Michael Steen: Four counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition

Sidney R. Davenport: Aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications

Kevin Lee Rigg, II: Domestic violence

Shandrieka Starr Shaver: Possession of heroin and cocaine

Javaris Deshawn Russell: Carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability

Stevano Shane Stanley: Domestic violence

Deon L. Hugley: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Gabrielle Ann Mazzola: Aggravated possession of drugs

Nicholas A. Lucariello: Robbery, attempted robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest

Rha Dante Hudson: Tampering with evidence

Shivone Powell: Carrying a concealed weapon

Joseph C. Hopkins: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Robert Albert Oliver, Jr.: Pandering obscenity involving a minor

Miles Washington Singleton: Receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.