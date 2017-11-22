Violet K. Bayer Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Violet K. Bayer, of Farrell, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 in John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 87.

Mrs. Bayer was born March 22, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of Anthony and Catherine (Ivankovic) Gluich.

She was a lifelong resident and a 1948 graduate of Farrell High School.

She was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation and a long time sales associate at J.C. Penny, Hermitage.

Violet was a lifelong active member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon where she was a member of parish council and the choir.

She was also a PTO board member at St. Anthony’s School.

Violet was a member of the Croatian Club, Lodge 126, Farrell and performed on tour with Veseljaci Tamburitzans.

Her husband, Anton G. Bayer, whom she married on July 2, 1949, in St. Anthony’s Church, passed away on December 21, 2000.

Surviving is two daughters, Carol Ann Procas, Cincinnati, Ohio and Sherry Lynn Cherry; her husband, Frank, New Castle, Anton “Tony” Bayer, Jr., Farrell; a sister, Norma Gianni, Sharon; a brother, Anthony Gluich, Hermitage; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Violet was preceded in death by her parents and two great-grandchildren, Bria Nicole and Noah Christopher Cherry.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hour will be 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 25 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25 in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor and Rev. Frank Almade, pastor of St. Vitus Parish, New Castle, as concelebrants.

Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.