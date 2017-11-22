Volunteers serving Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army in Youngstown

They are ready to feed 700 people, spending Tuesday preparing 50 turkeys

The Salvation Army and volunteers have been busy preparing for their Thanksgiving meal at the Youngstown location on Glenwood Avenue.

“It was just absolutely phenomenal to see all these people come together to prepare all of these turkeys and the feast that we will have,” said Major Sherrlyn Moore. “It’s just a lot of people with a lot of notes as to what has gone on in the past, and because it has been successful, it continues to grow.

If you’d like to come out to their free Thanksgiving meal, it’s happening from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 1501 Glenwood Ave. in Youngstown.

Meanwhile, the Warren Family Mission has its Thanksgiving meal today, serving up turkey and all the trimmings until 4 p.m. at the mission on Tod Avenue in Warren.

WKBN has a list of other free Thanksgiving meals in the area this week.

