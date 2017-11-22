Warren crime activity: Man accused of sexual activity with underage girl

Wednesday, November 15

7:50 a.m. – 700 block of West Park Dr. SW, a woman said a man she knows came into her house, uninvited, while she was getting her kids ready for school. She said she told him to leave several times but he refused, saying he was being threatened and was scared. A neighbor said the man has also entered his house uninvited in the past.

2:31 p.m. – 200 block of Atlantic St. NE, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend has been stalking her for about a year. She told police he drives by her house every day, has showed up at her child’s bus stop and drove onto her front lawn in the middle of the night, playing loud music.

Thursday, November 16

3:51 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Jalyn Smith, 23, charged with carrying concealed weapons; James Keeney, 27, arrested on warrants for driving under suspension. Police pulled over the car Smith and Keeney were in and learned Keeney had two active warrants for his arrest. Smith said he had a loaded gun on him, according to a police report. Smith pleaded not guilty.

6:26 p.m. – 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, Amy Riley, 36, arrested on warrants and additionally charged with criminal trespassing at a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority property. She was found guilty of the criminal trespass charge, according to court records.

Friday, November 17

12:07 a.m. – 1700 block of Union St. SW, reported home burglary.

3 a.m. – 1700 block of Union St. SW, home burglary. The victim said a man and woman came into his house and hit him in the face. He said they took his vehicle and some medication.

11:53 a.m. – 1200 block of Fifth St. SW, a woman reported that a window to her Hampshire House apartment had been shot out a few days before.

4 p.m. – 300 block of Scott St. NE, police said an argument led to shots being fired in the area. Police said witnesses were uncooperative with investigators.

Sunday, November 19

8 p.m. – 400 block of Douglas St. NW, a man said someone he did not know pointed a gun at him and took his wallet. The victim chased after the suspect until the suspect fired his gun twice, according to a police report.

11:23 p.m. – 400 block of Washington St. NE, reported burglary of an apartment.

Monday, November 20

1:21 a.m. – 300 block of Lane Dr. SW, Kevin Gibbs, 20, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Police said Gibbs was engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl in a car parked at Highland Terrace Apartments. Gibbs told police that he was 17, but police said they later learned his real age, according to a police report. Police said the girl also initially lied about her age. She told police that she thought Gibbs was 17.

3:02 p.m. – 2200 block of Peace Ave. NW, Kyra Wicker, 29, arrested and charged with endangering children. Police said Wicker left her two children — 2 and 6 years old — home alone while she ran errands. As she was being arrested, Wicker called her children “little motherf*****s” and told them they were the reason she was going to jail, according to a police report. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

9:15 p.m. – Linda Drive NW and Parkman Road NW, Emanuel Cofield, Sr., 41, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Officers searched Cofield’s home and said they found suspected heroin and cocaine, fentanyl patches, suboxone, marijuana in a cookie jar, syringes, a drug scale, a marijuana grinder and other drug tools. Cofield admitted it was all his, police said. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

11:10 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Maple Street SW, police pulled over a car and said the driver told them she left her children — 10 and 5 years old — at home alone because she was just going to get milk. Officers found suspected heroin in the car and called someone to pick up her children, according to a police report. The woman was arrested and officers at the jail said they found drugs hidden in her underwear. Drug and child endangering charges have not been filed yet.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

