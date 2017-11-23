Boardman crime activity: Police say boy sent explicit messages through school emails

Thursday, Nov. 16

3:10 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a seventh grade Boardman Glenwood Middle School student was charged with identity theft and telecommunications harassment. Police said the boy sent explicit emails to the school’s guidance counselor, a fifth-grade teacher and the assistant principal from a Boardman school account. Police said it was believed that the student hacked into the school’s account.

Friday, Nov. 17

6:51 a.m. – 4100 block of Oak Knoll Dr., a man reported that his vehicle was stolen from the driveway. It was unlocked and had the keys in it.

Saturday, Nov. 18

12:10 a.m. – 1200 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., Robbie Davis, IV, 22, of Salem, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Davis hit another man in the head with a beer bottle during a fight at the Blue Wolf Tavern. Police said surveillance video showed that Davis started the fight by hitting the other man in the head with a bottle while he was at the bar.

10:28 a.m. – 7100 block of Tiffany Blvd., Sherry Gordon, 52, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with robbery. Police said Gordon bit a Marc’s employee who stopped her from shoplifting candy from the store.

12:47 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., police took a report from a concerned church member, who reported the pastor of a local church has become increasingly hostile toward members of the congregation. The person reported that in one instance, the pastor has shown up to bible study wearing a hockey mask and holding a hockey stick. He was afraid that the pastor was going to harm members of the church.

1:48 p.m. – 1900 block of Mathews Rd., investigators were sent to an apartment for a report that a girl had been drugged. Police said the 15-year-old girl later admitted that it was a prank that stemmed from a dare on Instagram. She was charged with making false alarms.

11:45 p.m. – 100 block of W. Midlothian Blvd., a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men as he was delivering pizza to a house. The men met him by the garage door of the house, where the robbery occurred. Police said the homeowner was sleeping and didn’t hear anything.

Sunday, Nov. 19

5:26 a.m. – Glenwood Avenue and US-224, Ridge Bryant, 22, of Warren, arrested and charged with OVI and marijuana possession. Police said Bryant was unconscious in a running vehicle, stopped in the passing lane of the road. Police said there were bullet holes in the windshield but no blood on the car. Officers had to break the window at which time Bryant woke up and appeared confused. Police said Bryant had a blood-alcohol content of .113 and a bag of marijuana in his pocket. He said the bullet holes were from a shooting in Warren the week prior.

Monday, Nov. 20

3:11 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., a caller reported that a child was left unattended in a vehicle parked at JCPenney. The child’s grandmother told police that he didn’t want to go into the store and that she was inside for only 10 minutes. Police said the child was sleeping and didn’t seem to be in distress.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

3:40 a.m. – 7200 block of Market St., Dario Valentini, 36, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, drug abuse and criminal simulation. Police said Valentini was driving a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in an incident in which counterfeit money was given to a Sheetz worker. Police said the license plate was found to be stolen from a vehicle near Valentini’s home. Valentini denied any criminal activity and said he found the license plate and put it on his car because he didn’t have an opportunity to register his new vehicle. Police said counterfeit money and pills were found in the vehicle.

9:51 a.m. – 7600 block of Southern Blvd., Evan Williams, 70, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman accused Williams of punching her and grabbing her wrists while they were going to Southwoods Surgical Center for Williams’ appointment. The woman said Williams shoved her against the car when they got there, but after a witness saw the interaction, he left. He surrendered to police later.

12:03 p.m. – location redacted, Jason Clinkscale, 35, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman accused Clinkscale of assaulting her during an argument. Clinkscale denied that any physical violence occurred, saying they were arguing because he wanted the woman to move out.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

