“Cam Strong”: Austintown 7th-grader gets standing ovation from LeBron at Cavs game

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The story of an Austintown 7th-grader will bring a smile to anyone’s face this holiday season.

Cameron Jaros, 12, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Leukemia back in May, and has been fighting ever since. His favorite sport is basketball and his favorite team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Earlier this month, Cameron went to cheer on the Cavs and ended up getting the surprise of a lifetime.

“I always have loved basketball,” said Jaros. “It’s always been my favorite sport.”

Back on November 5th, Cameron made a special sign for the Cavaliers-Hawks game. Much to his surprise, the big screen cameras found him before the game. He then flashed his sign that read, “My last chemo is Thursday. I’m here to celebrate.”

Thousands of people saw Cameron’s signing and began cheering him on. The cheers even prompted LeBron James and several Cavs players to look up at the screen, and in turn, cheer themselves.

“It made me…I was shocked at first,” said Jaros. “Then I kind of cried a little bit.”

Cameron said seeing James cheer him on was something he will never forget.

“It was cool,” said Jaros. “Not a lot of people can say LeBron James clapped for me or something like that.”

Cameron was at the game to celebrate his last chemo treatment and as of last week, he was discharged and cancer-free. His leukemia is in remission. This past Tuesday, Cameron was also honored at the YSU men’s basketball game, and described what it means to be “Cam-Strong.”

“Believe in yourself and don’t give up,” he said. “Even if you have no hope, just keep fighting. Even if you lose, just keep on fighting.”