Danny M. Ferrier Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Danny M. Ferrier died Thursday, November 23, 2017 as a result of complications due to heart disease.

Born January 5, 1939 in Sligo, Pennsylvania, he grew up and spent much of his life in the Salem area.

A printer and newspaper executive, Ferrier served as a corporate consultant for Thomson Newspapers Inc. of Chicago, Illinois, publisher of The Salem News, Salem, Ohio, The Piqua Daily Call, Piqua, Ohio, The Times Herald, Olean, New York and director of operations at The Repository, Canton, Ohio until his retirement in June of 2000.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

A Salem graduate, he served as a Salem High School Alumni Association trustee. He was a past Rotarian, Lion and sat on the advisory boards of St. Bonaventure University and Jamestown Community College, both in New York.

An active member of the business community, Ferrier was instrumental in the creation of the President’s Club of the Salem Chamber of Commerce.

He served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve receiving an honorable discharge in 1964 and was a member of the American Legion, Post 08888 in Delaware, Ohio.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, the former Joan Frank of Salem; two sons, Masten Ferrier of Salem and Jarrett (Jodi) Ferrier of Washington, D.C.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Ferrier of Canfield; a sister, Judith (Rev. Howard) Ferguson of Cheraw, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Nash, Quinlan, Vincent, Lucas, Leah, Avery, Noah and two chosen grandchildren, Josh Duze and Kenna Bullard.

Preceding him in death are two sons, Brock Ferrier and Britten Ferrier; parents, Jacob and Margret (Utterback) Ferrier; wife’s parents, Anthony and Bessie (Hall) Frank and friend and brother-in-law, Danny Frank.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 27 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26 at the funeral home.

A private burial will be held at the Grandview Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, Ohio 44460 and Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., Salem, Ohio 44460 and The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 703, Salem, Ohio 44460.

