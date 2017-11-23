Elaine Marie Vail Dovala Obituary

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (Formerly Austintown) – Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, for Elaine Marie Dovala, 85, of Parma Heights, formerly of Austintown, whom died early Thursday morning, November 23, 2017 at Seasons of Life Hospice, Parma.

Elaine was born August 18, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Walter and Edna (Gill) Vail and was a lifelong area resident until moving to Parma over three years ago to be closer to her daughters.

She graduated from South High School in 1950.

She worked at General Fireproofing and later worked in the advertising department for the Youngstown Vindicator.

She was a former member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Austintown July 4th committee and the Austintown Board of Zoning Appeals. Elaine was also a member of the Austintown Historical Society, where she had served as treasurer for over 20 years. She was very involved with the PTA and had served as president of the former Lloyd Elementary School and the Austintown Middle School. She was a member of the PTA Council and various other offices and had served on the Ohio PTA Board of Managers as District 18 director and then Region 5 adviser. Elaine was a lifetime member of the Ohio and National PTA.

In 1982, Elaine was elected the YWCA “Woman of the Year.”

She leaves her husband, Andrew C. Dovala, whom she married December 22, 1951; two daughters, Sharon (James) Ditata, Wendy (Brian) McEwen and two granddaughters, Alex and Taylor, all of Parma.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 26 from 1:30 p.m until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.