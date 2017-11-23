Grimm leads Southern; Joiner is prepared for another big season

Related Coverage Joiner leads Southern past Valley Christian

2017-18 Southern Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Gerard Grimm

Record: 9-17 (2-6), 4th place in ITCL White

The Good News

The Indians’ leading scorer senior Jacob Joiner is back after accumulating a stat line of 18.2 points, 6.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. The First-Team All-ITCL recipient also shot 35.1% from three-point land (47-134) and 70.9% at the charity stripe (73-103). A pair of seniors Dominic Pugliano and Ethan West are also back in the fold. Pugliano scored 9.1 points per game as a junior. He also led the team in free-throw percentage last winter (71.4%). West posted 4.4 scoring average and 1.1 assists. Junior Max Hart averaged 4.9 points while shooting 64.7% from the line (11-17). Sophomore Jayce Sloan was a productive freshman during the 2016-17 season as he scored 4.1 points and snagged 4.5 caroms.

Coach Gerard Grimm points to speed and athleticism as two of his group’s strengths. “We have versatility at numerous positions, with players being able to move from a guard to a forward position depending on the five we have on the floor. Above average shooting and a good core of leaders who hold everyone on the roster accountable.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 5 – Leetonia, 7:30

Dec. 8 – Columbiana, 7:30

Dec. 9 – Heritage Christian, 7:30

Dec. 12 – at Wellsville, 7:30

Dec. 15 – United, 7:30

Dec. 19 – at East Palestine, 7:30

Dec. 22 – Lisbon, 7:30

Dec. 29 – at Sebring Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Sebring Holiday Tournament

Jan. 5 – at Toronto, 7:30

Jan. 9 – at Leetonia, 7:30

Jan. 12 – at Columbiana, 7:30

Jan. 13 – at Heartland Christian, 7:30

Jan. 16 – at Crestview, 7

Jan. 19 – Wellsville, 7:30

Jan. 20 – Beaver Local, 7:15

Jan. 26 – East Palestine, 7:30

Jan. 30 – at Lisbon, 7:30

Feb. 2 – Toronto, 7:30

Feb. 13 – TBA

Feb. 16 – TBA

Challenges

Coach Grimm views his team as one which “must improve on the defensive end, using our athleticism and speed to create turnovers and reduce the number of second shot opportunities for our opponents.”

The Indians graduated Dakota Wetzel – who scored 4.7 points and dished out 1.7 assists last year. Wetzel also connected on 38.9% of his three-point attempts (28-97).

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 57.5% (131-97)

League Championships: None

Playoff Record: 9-10

Sectional Championships: 2 (2012, 2017)

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 52.8

Scoring Defense: 63.4

2016-17 Results

#1 McDonald 96 Indians 43*

Indians 52 Valley Christian 50*

Indians 48 East Canton 46*

Indians 59 Jackson-Milton 57*

Lisbon 49 Indians 42

Wellsville 98 Indians 64

Indians 74 Heartland Christian 52

Columbiana 56 Indians 45

Indians 54 Jackson-Milton 51

Beaver Local 65 Indians 59

Leetonia 53 Indians 47

Lowellville 56 Indians 48

Lisbon 60 Indians 44

Conotton Valley 75 Indians 55

Wellsville 73 Indians 39

Indians 68 East Palestine 57

Sebring 70 Indians 38

South Range 84 Indians 45

McDonald 90 Indians 54

Oak Glen 75 Indians 62

United 60 Indians 57

Indians 62 Columbiana 55 OT

Springfield 60 Indians 48

Indians 47 Leetonia 43

Indians 53 Crestview 29

Western Reserve 79 Indians 66

*-Playoff

Key Number

Before their playoff run last year, Southern dropped 9 of their final 11 regular season games last winter.