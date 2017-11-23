Grimm leads Southern; Joiner is prepared for another big season

2017-18 Southern Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Gerard Grimm
Record: 9-17 (2-6), 4th place in ITCL White
The Good News
The Indians’ leading scorer senior Jacob Joiner is back after accumulating a stat line of 18.2 points, 6.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. The First-Team All-ITCL recipient also shot 35.1% from three-point land (47-134) and 70.9% at the charity stripe (73-103). A pair of seniors Dominic Pugliano and Ethan West are also back in the fold. Pugliano scored 9.1 points per game as a junior. He also led the team in free-throw percentage last winter (71.4%). West posted 4.4 scoring average and 1.1 assists. Junior Max Hart averaged 4.9 points while shooting 64.7% from the line (11-17). Sophomore Jayce Sloan was a productive freshman during the 2016-17 season as he scored 4.1 points and snagged 4.5 caroms.
Coach Gerard Grimm points to speed and athleticism as two of his group’s strengths. “We have versatility at numerous positions, with players being able to move from a guard to a forward position depending on the five we have on the floor. Above average shooting and a good core of leaders who hold everyone on the roster accountable.”
2017-18 Schedule
Dec. 5 – Leetonia, 7:30
Dec. 8 – Columbiana, 7:30
Dec. 9 – Heritage Christian, 7:30
Dec. 12 – at Wellsville, 7:30
Dec. 15 – United, 7:30
Dec. 19 – at East Palestine, 7:30
Dec. 22 – Lisbon, 7:30
Dec. 29 – at Sebring Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Sebring Holiday Tournament
Jan. 5 – at Toronto, 7:30
Jan. 9 – at Leetonia, 7:30
Jan. 12 – at Columbiana, 7:30
Jan. 13 – at Heartland Christian, 7:30
Jan. 16 – at Crestview, 7
Jan. 19 – Wellsville, 7:30
Jan. 20 – Beaver Local, 7:15
Jan. 26 – East Palestine, 7:30
Jan. 30 – at Lisbon, 7:30
Feb. 2 – Toronto, 7:30
Feb. 13 – TBA
Feb. 16 – TBA
Challenges
Coach Grimm views his team as one which “must improve on the defensive end, using our athleticism and speed to create turnovers and reduce the number of second shot opportunities for our opponents.”
The Indians graduated Dakota Wetzel – who scored 4.7 points and dished out 1.7 assists last year. Wetzel also connected on 38.9% of his three-point attempts (28-97).
Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: 57.5% (131-97)
League Championships: None
Playoff Record: 9-10
Sectional Championships: 2 (2012, 2017)
District Championships: None
2016-17 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 52.8
Scoring Defense: 63.4
2016-17 Results
#1 McDonald 96 Indians 43*
Indians 52 Valley Christian 50*
Indians 48 East Canton 46*
Indians 59 Jackson-Milton 57*
Lisbon 49 Indians 42
Wellsville 98 Indians 64
Indians 74 Heartland Christian 52
Columbiana 56 Indians 45
Indians 54 Jackson-Milton 51
Beaver Local 65 Indians 59
Leetonia 53 Indians 47
Lowellville 56 Indians 48
Lisbon 60 Indians 44
Conotton Valley 75 Indians 55
Wellsville 73 Indians 39
Indians 68 East Palestine 57
Sebring 70 Indians 38
South Range 84 Indians 45
McDonald 90 Indians 54
Oak Glen 75 Indians 62
United 60 Indians 57
Indians 62 Columbiana 55 OT
Springfield 60 Indians 48
Indians 47 Leetonia 43
Indians 53 Crestview 29
Western Reserve 79 Indians 66
*-Playoff
Key Number
Before their playoff run last year, Southern dropped 9 of their final 11 regular season games last winter.