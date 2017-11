WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and fire crews are looking for a missing man in Weathersfield.

Trumbull County 911 says Jeff White went missing around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Mayfield Avenue and 5th Street — near Ohltown McDonald Road.

White is in his mid-50s, about 5-feet 6-inches tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Crews from McDonald are helping with the search.