Organizations throughout Youngstown offer free Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People throughout the Valley had access to a Thanksgiving feast this year, all thanks to the kindness of several Youngstown organizations.

St. Vincent de Paul Society teamed up with the Sticky Fingers food truck to feed hundreds of people smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, sweet potatoes and more.

Sam Thompson, owner of Sticky Fingers Smoke Company, was up all night prepping for the Thanksgiving tradition. About seven or eight desserts were offered, including pumpkin pie.

“I don’t consider this work, this is so much enjoyment to us,” he said.

Plus, everyone walked away with gently used winter coats, personal hygiene bags, blankets, hats and more, all donated by members of the community.

“We have a lot of faithful followers that follow our business and we asked them to donate,” Thompson said.

He also foots the entire food bill on top of donating winter necessities.

“That means more than money could ever buy. These people giving me a hug and thank you means the world to us and that’s why we do this,” he said.

On another side of Youngstown, Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley opened its doors at noon, also serving up a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Organizers say these dinners carry a lot of meaning.

“To know that we love them and to know that we’re here for them, and that no matter what we’ll have food in their bellies,” said Richard Beeson.

The Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church, Christ Centered Church, Price Memorial AME Zion Church and Conroy’s Party Shop all served dinners this past week.

On Saturday, The Red Zone and City Kids Care also teamed up to serve the hungry.