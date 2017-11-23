Report: Youngstown police investigate shooting of Good Samaritan

The victim reported that the shooting happened near the Interstate 680 exit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating the shooting of a man who said he offered to help a driver who was stuck on the side of the road.

The man told officers that he was exiting Interstate 680 just after 7 a.m. Wednesday when he noticed the car on the side of the road.

He said he stopped his car to offer help but reported that the driver pulled out a gun and demanded money. When the man said no, he was shot in the leg by the driver, according to a police report.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

A description of the gunman wasn’t listed in a police report, and police were unavailable on Thursday to provide more information.

