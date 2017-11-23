Storm Team 27: A Quiet Thanksgiving night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and afternoon temperatures will near 40.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly clear.

Low:27

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 39 Low: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 39

