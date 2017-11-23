Storm Team 27: A Quiet Thanksgiving night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and afternoon temperatures will near 40.
FORECAST
Tonight: Partly clear.
Low:27
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 49
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 40
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 30
Monday: Partly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 31
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 42
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 39
.S