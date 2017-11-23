Sutton begins year #2 at East Palestine

2017-18 East Palestine Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: L.J. Sutton

Record: 7-15 (1-7), 5th place in ITCL Red

More:High School Basketball previews from other teams

The Good News

The Bulldogs return five letter winners in seniors Branden Kemp (6’4), Clayton Murray (6’6), and Jeremy Reynolds (6’0) as well as juniors Dominic Posey (6’3) and Steve Darlington (6’3). Kemp led last year’s group by scoring 13 points per game. Posey snagged a team-high 6 boards per outing. East Palestine also will have a quartet of seniors on the varsity roster: Nate Beatty (6’1), Joey Montelone (6’2), Chandler Davis (6’3) and Brian Taylor (5’8). Coach L.J. Sutton points to his team’s length and athleticism as two of their strengths entering the 2017-18 season. “We’ve added size and depth to our bench,” says Sutton. “We’re looking to play a fast-paced, physical brand (of basketball) – attempting to score point in transition and half-court sets.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 5 – Columbiana, 7:30

Dec. 8 – at Lisbon, 7:30

Dec. 12 – Toronto, 7:30

Dec. 15 – at Leetonia, 7:30

Dec. 16 – Heartland Christian, 7:30

Dec. 19 – Southern, 7:30

Dec. 22 – at Wellsville, 7:30

Dec. 28 – at Potter Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Potter Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Beaver Local, 7:30

Jan. 5 – United, 7:30

Jan. 9 – at Columbiana, 7:30

Jan. 12 – Lisbon, 7:30

Jan. 13 – at Heartland Christian, 7:30

Jan. 19 – at Toronto, 7:30

Jan. 23 – Leetonia, 7:30

Jan. 26 – at Southern, 7:30

Jan. 30 – Wellsville, 7:30

Feb. 2 – at United, 7:30

Feb. 10 – Beaver Local, 7:30

Feb. 13 – Lowellville, 7

Feb. 16 – at Lordstown, 7

Challenges

The Bulldogs experienced a slow rise in wins from the year prior (2015-16: 4) to last year (7). East Palestine has not enjoyed a winning season in six years (2011-12: 12-10). Without the likes of Marshall Huddleston and Parker Sherry – the team will need to find more leadership from their returning seniors.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 50.7% (111-108)

League Championships: 3 (2009, 2010, 2011)

Playoff Record: 5-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2008, 2009, 2010)

District Championships: None

2016-17 Results

#6 South Range 44 Bulldogs 29*

Wellsville 96 Bulldogs 65

Lordstown 65 Bulldogs 62

Bulldogs 100 Heartland Christian 40

#9 South Range 88 Bulldogs 35

Crestview 60 Bulldogs 57

United 91 Bulldogs 62

Springfield 58 Bulldogs 50

#3 McDonald 91 Bulldogs 69

Bulldogs 72 Jackson-Milton 62

Salem 62 Bulldogs 56

South Range 84 Bulldogs 43

Southern 68 Bulldogs 57

Bulldogs 62 Crestview 48

Sebring 77 Bulldogs 63

Bulldogs 74 Columbiana 71

Bulldogs 85 Keystone Oaks 69

United 63 Bulldogs 58

Western Reserve 94 Bulldogs 48

Springfield 74 Bulldogs 46

Lisbon 65 Bulldogs 59

Bulldogs 93 Mineral Ridge 86

Bulldogs 59 Leetonia 47

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #6 South Range, 44-29, loss on February 28, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Jan. 2015: 0-4

Key Number

The last time the Bulldogs won a playoff game was on February 25, 2014 (defeated Jackson-Milton, 62-51, in overtime)