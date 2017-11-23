Thanksgiving Day race raises over 1,000 pounds of food for Second Harvest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanksgiving morning, about 400 people pounded the pavement in the name of charity.

The YMCA of Boardman hosted its 3rd annual “What We’re Thankful 4-Miler and 3K Walk.”

The money raised from the race goes to the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Livestrong cancer survivor program at the YMCA.

Organizers hope the race helps people stay grounded and grateful.

“We just want to remind people to let the ones that they love know that they’re thankful for their presence and everything else that’s going on in their life,” said Mark Lipinsky, one of the race’s organizers.

Runners and walkers also collected over 1,000 pounds of food to send to the food bank.

The fastest runner clocked in around 19 minutes and 40 seconds.