There’s life after Clark in Hanoverton for United basketball

2017-18 United Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Chris Kadvan
Record: 14-10 (4-4), 3rd place in ITCL Red Tier
More:High School Basketball previews from other teams
The Good News
The Golden Eagles are moving into their new league (EOAC) with a lot of momentum from these past two seasons (2015-16: 10-14; 2016-17: 14-10). United returns a plethora of talent led by seniors Kaden Smith and Dakota Hill. Smith has the potential to being a First-Team performer after averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 boards a year ago. Smith also saw his shooting percentages climb to 49.0% from the field (121-247), 42.6% on three-pointers (23-54) and 80.6% at the foul line (87-108). He’ll be joined by point guard Hill, who scored 13.0 points and led the team in assists with 3.4 last year. Hill also was deadly from long range as he made 32 of 79 three-pointers (40.5%) and connected on 46.6% from the field (117-251) as well as 72.6% from the charity stripe (45-62). Juniors Parker Hydrick and Alex Birtalan also were key contributors last winter. Hydrick averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Birtalan scored 5.9 points and took down 4.3 caroms as he shot 47.2% from the floor (50-106) and 53.3% from beyond the three-point arc (16-30).
One of the strengths that this Golden Eagles has is the leadership says coach Chris Kadvan. “Our (two) seniors have been great leaders, setting the tone and expectations early on in our journey. The players have done an excellent job at holding each other accountable and putting we before me. With (five) lettermen returning, their varsity experience and basketball IQ is going to be critical for the growth of the program.”
2017-18 Schedule
Dec. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 7:30
Dec. 5 – Lisbon, 7:30
Dec. 8 – at Toronto, 7:30
Dec. 12 – Leetonia, 7:30
Dec. 15 – at Southern, 7:30
Dec. 19 – Wellsville, 7:30
Dec. 22 – at Columbiana, 7:30
Dec. 23 – at Crestview, 7:30
Dec. 30 – West Branch, 7:30
Jan. 5 – at East Palestine, 7:30
Jan. 6 – at Salem, 7:30
Jan. 9 – at Lisbon, 7:30
Jan. 12 – Toronto, 7:30
Jan. 19 – at Leetonia, 7:30
Jan. 23 – Southern, 7:30
Jan. 26 – at Wellsville, 7:30
Jan. 30 – Columbiana, 7:30
Feb. 2 – East Palestine, 7:30
Feb. 6 – Beaver, 7:30
Feb. 9 – at Lowellville, 7
Feb. 16 – Western Reserve, 7:30
Feb. 20 – at Minerva, 7:30
Challenges
With United improving, the Golden Eagles took a tough blow this off-season as they watched one of the greatest players in school history – Jake Clark – graduate. Clark averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and shot 29.1% from three-point range (48-165) as well as a 78.3% from the line (83-106) last season. Clark led the team in scoring in each of his four years (2013-14: 11.0 ppg; 2014-15: 17.0 ppg; 2015-16: 16.5 ppg; 2016-17: 16.4 ppg). He also was able to shoot above 29% from three-point range each of the past three campaigns (2014-15: 34.1%; 2015-16: 37.6%; 2016-17: 29.1%).
Coach Kadvan states, “Early on, team chemistry and an consistent effort on both ends of the floor are areas we need to improve on. Last year, we started to put games together after the first fourth of the season was completed, avoiding a slow start this year is key.”
Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: 31.4% (70-153)
League Championships: None
Playoff Record: 3-10
Sectional Championships: None
District Championships: None
2016-17 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 65.3
Scoring Defense: 64.4
Rebounding: 27.4
Field Goal Percentage: 44.0%
Three-Point Percentage: 33.1%
Free Throw Percentage: 66.9%
Turnovers: 13.2
2016-17 Results
Springfield 63 Golden Eagles 54*
Golden Eagles 64 Tuslaw 58*
Golden Eagles 57 Lisbon 52
Golden Eagles 100 Mineral Ridge 76
Golden Eagles 69 Crestview 52
West Branch 93 Golden Eagles 77
Golden Eagles 70 Leetonia 45
Springfield 58 Golden Eagles 46
Golden Eagles 91 East Palestine 62
South Range 78 Golden Eagles 60
Beaver Local 88 Golden Eagles 81
Golden Eagles 81 Crestview 69
Golden Eagles 84 Heartland Christian 44
Golden Eagles 69 Columbiana 58
Springfield 64 Golden Eagles 58
Western Reserve 80 Golden Eagles 54
Golden Eagles 52 Lowellville 44
Golden Eagles 60 Southern 57
Golden Eagles 63 East Palestine 58
Golden Eagles 53 Sebring 49
South Range 70 Golden Eagles 32
Golden Eagles 75 Jackson-Milton 56
Wellsville 79 Golden Eagles 57
McDonald 92 Golden Eagles 60
*-Playoff
AP Rankings (Last 10 years)
Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #9 Malvern, 77-36, loss on Feb. 14, 2012
Record vs. Top 10 teams since Feb. 2008: 0-1
Key Number
United experienced a tough six year stretch (2009-2015) were the team won just 21 games (average of 3.5 wins per season). Over the past two years, the Golden Eagles have increased their win total by 7 in 2015-16 (3 to 10) and by 4 last winter (10 to 14).
Statistical Leaders (Last 7 Years)
Scoring
2016-17: Jake Clark – 16.4
2015-16: Jake Clark – 16.5
2014-15: Jake Clark – 17.0
2013-14: Jake Clark – 11.0
2012-13: Caleb Conser – 8.1
2011-12: Brandon Miller – 5.9
2010-11: Brett Albright – 9.3
Rebounding
2016-17: Kaden Smith – 6.8
2015-16: Kaden Smith – 7.8
2014-15: Kaden Smith – 7.2
2013-14: Colton Antram – 6.5
2012-13: Caleb Conser – 3.8
2011-12: Paul Faulkner – 4.2
2010-11: Matt Gatchel – 6.2
Assists
2016-17: Dakota Hill – 3.4
2015-16: Dakota Hill – 3.1
2014-15: Caleb Berdine – 2.6
2013-14: Braden Davidson – 1.5
2012-13: Braden Davidson – 1.2
2011-12: Garrett Beech – 0.9
2010-11: Brett Albright – 2.3
Three-Point Percentage
2016-17: Alex Birtalan – 53.3% (16-30)
2015-16: Jake Clark – 37.6% (44-117)
2014-15: Jake Clark – 34.1% (42-123)
2013-14: Jake Clark – 27.1% (38-140)
2012-13: Caleb Berdine – 29.2% (21-72)
2011-12: Garrett Beech – 22.0% (11-50)
2010-11: Jansen Sneltzer – 25.3% (21-83)