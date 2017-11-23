There’s life after Clark in Hanoverton for United basketball

Related Coverage Jake Clark leads United during challenging season

2017-18 United Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Chris Kadvan

Record: 14-10 (4-4), 3rd place in ITCL Red Tier

The Good News

The Golden Eagles are moving into their new league (EOAC) with a lot of momentum from these past two seasons (2015-16: 10-14; 2016-17: 14-10). United returns a plethora of talent led by seniors Kaden Smith and Dakota Hill. Smith has the potential to being a First-Team performer after averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 boards a year ago. Smith also saw his shooting percentages climb to 49.0% from the field (121-247), 42.6% on three-pointers (23-54) and 80.6% at the foul line (87-108). He’ll be joined by point guard Hill, who scored 13.0 points and led the team in assists with 3.4 last year. Hill also was deadly from long range as he made 32 of 79 three-pointers (40.5%) and connected on 46.6% from the field (117-251) as well as 72.6% from the charity stripe (45-62). Juniors Parker Hydrick and Alex Birtalan also were key contributors last winter. Hydrick averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Birtalan scored 5.9 points and took down 4.3 caroms as he shot 47.2% from the floor (50-106) and 53.3% from beyond the three-point arc (16-30).

One of the strengths that this Golden Eagles has is the leadership says coach Chris Kadvan. “Our (two) seniors have been great leaders, setting the tone and expectations early on in our journey. The players have done an excellent job at holding each other accountable and putting we before me. With (five) lettermen returning, their varsity experience and basketball IQ is going to be critical for the growth of the program.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 7:30

Dec. 5 – Lisbon, 7:30

Dec. 8 – at Toronto, 7:30

Dec. 12 – Leetonia, 7:30

Dec. 15 – at Southern, 7:30

Dec. 19 – Wellsville, 7:30

Dec. 22 – at Columbiana, 7:30

Dec. 23 – at Crestview, 7:30

Dec. 30 – West Branch, 7:30

Jan. 5 – at East Palestine, 7:30

Jan. 6 – at Salem, 7:30

Jan. 9 – at Lisbon, 7:30

Jan. 12 – Toronto, 7:30

Jan. 19 – at Leetonia, 7:30

Jan. 23 – Southern, 7:30

Jan. 26 – at Wellsville, 7:30

Jan. 30 – Columbiana, 7:30

Feb. 2 – East Palestine, 7:30

Feb. 6 – Beaver, 7:30

Feb. 9 – at Lowellville, 7

Feb. 16 – Western Reserve, 7:30

Feb. 20 – at Minerva, 7:30

Challenges

With United improving, the Golden Eagles took a tough blow this off-season as they watched one of the greatest players in school history – Jake Clark – graduate. Clark averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and shot 29.1% from three-point range (48-165) as well as a 78.3% from the line (83-106) last season. Clark led the team in scoring in each of his four years (2013-14: 11.0 ppg; 2014-15: 17.0 ppg; 2015-16: 16.5 ppg; 2016-17: 16.4 ppg). He also was able to shoot above 29% from three-point range each of the past three campaigns (2014-15: 34.1%; 2015-16: 37.6%; 2016-17: 29.1%).

Coach Kadvan states, “Early on, team chemistry and an consistent effort on both ends of the floor are areas we need to improve on. Last year, we started to put games together after the first fourth of the season was completed, avoiding a slow start this year is key.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 31.4% (70-153)

League Championships: None

Playoff Record: 3-10

Sectional Championships: None

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 65.3

Scoring Defense: 64.4

Rebounding: 27.4

Field Goal Percentage: 44.0%

Three-Point Percentage: 33.1%

Free Throw Percentage: 66.9%

Turnovers: 13.2

2016-17 Results

Springfield 63 Golden Eagles 54*

Golden Eagles 64 Tuslaw 58*

Golden Eagles 57 Lisbon 52

Golden Eagles 100 Mineral Ridge 76

Golden Eagles 69 Crestview 52

West Branch 93 Golden Eagles 77

Golden Eagles 70 Leetonia 45

Springfield 58 Golden Eagles 46

Golden Eagles 91 East Palestine 62

South Range 78 Golden Eagles 60

Beaver Local 88 Golden Eagles 81

Golden Eagles 81 Crestview 69

Golden Eagles 84 Heartland Christian 44

Golden Eagles 69 Columbiana 58

Springfield 64 Golden Eagles 58

Western Reserve 80 Golden Eagles 54

Golden Eagles 52 Lowellville 44

Golden Eagles 60 Southern 57

Golden Eagles 63 East Palestine 58

Golden Eagles 53 Sebring 49

South Range 70 Golden Eagles 32

Golden Eagles 75 Jackson-Milton 56

Wellsville 79 Golden Eagles 57

McDonald 92 Golden Eagles 60

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #9 Malvern, 77-36, loss on Feb. 14, 2012

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Feb. 2008: 0-1

Key Number

United experienced a tough six year stretch (2009-2015) were the team won just 21 games (average of 3.5 wins per season). Over the past two years, the Golden Eagles have increased their win total by 7 in 2015-16 (3 to 10) and by 4 last winter (10 to 14).

Statistical Leaders (Last 7 Years)

Scoring

2016-17: Jake Clark – 16.4

2015-16: Jake Clark – 16.5

2014-15: Jake Clark – 17.0

2013-14: Jake Clark – 11.0

2012-13: Caleb Conser – 8.1

2011-12: Brandon Miller – 5.9

2010-11: Brett Albright – 9.3

Rebounding

2016-17: Kaden Smith – 6.8

2015-16: Kaden Smith – 7.8

2014-15: Kaden Smith – 7.2

2013-14: Colton Antram – 6.5

2012-13: Caleb Conser – 3.8

2011-12: Paul Faulkner – 4.2

2010-11: Matt Gatchel – 6.2

Assists

2016-17: Dakota Hill – 3.4

2015-16: Dakota Hill – 3.1

2014-15: Caleb Berdine – 2.6

2013-14: Braden Davidson – 1.5

2012-13: Braden Davidson – 1.2

2011-12: Garrett Beech – 0.9

2010-11: Brett Albright – 2.3

Three-Point Percentage

2016-17: Alex Birtalan – 53.3% (16-30)

2015-16: Jake Clark – 37.6% (44-117)

2014-15: Jake Clark – 34.1% (42-123)

2013-14: Jake Clark – 27.1% (38-140)

2012-13: Caleb Berdine – 29.2% (21-72)

2011-12: Garrett Beech – 22.0% (11-50)

2010-11: Jansen Sneltzer – 25.3% (21-83)