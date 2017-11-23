William C. Newmiller Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – William C. Newmiller, 85, of Champion, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 23, 2017 at his residence.

He was born September 9, 1932 in Warren, the son of Leo C. and Henrietta (Karnbauer) Newmiller and had lived in the area all his life.

A June, 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Bill served as an M.P. in the U.S. Army.

He retired from General Motors in 1991 and was active with the retirees of UAW Local 1112.

A “jack-of –all-trades”, he was a member of St. William Catholic Church.

Fond memories of Bill will live with his wife, Norma (Trocheck) Newmiller, whom he married May 2, 1953; two daughters, Terri Tvaroch of Champion and Lynda (James) Gintert of Bristolville; five grandchildren, Jena, Jerrod (Melissa), Joshua (Casey) Vastag, Brandon (Carly) Gintert and Kate (Mat) Hartung; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Avery, Chad, Ben, plus two more expected and a sister, Gerry Beleny of Matthews, North Carolina.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a brother, Harold Newmiller and two sisters, Virginia McGill and Dorothy Falls.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 28 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Fr. Michael Balash officiating.

Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 28 at the funeral home.

Material contributions may be made either to Hospice House or to St. William Catholic Church.

