William J. Lamb Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – William J. Lamb, age 60, of Salem, died at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 23, 2017 at the Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville.

He was born January 31, 1957 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Robert C. and Ruby Lamb.

Bill was a semi-dump truck driver for D. V. Trucking and previously worked for Salem Blanking Corporation.

He was a member of Crossroad Ministry, the American-Italian Club and a 1976 graduate of Salem High School.

Survivors include his wife, Melanie (Howells) Lamb, whom he married April 6, 2002 and a son, Houston Robert Lamb of Salem.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 27 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Freddie Rodriguez.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, November 26 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Lamb family.