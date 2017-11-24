50 employees at Minnesota hospital fired after refusing flu shot

Hundreds of people received the vaccination after being warned they would lose their job

By Vince Cestone, KRON, CNN Newsource and Evan Ward Published: Updated:

DULUTH, Minnesota (KRON/CNN) — One Minnesota hospital fired dozens of employees this week after they refused to get flu shots.

The hospital told employees they have three options: get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave.

However, some did still refuse.

Hospital officials say 99.5 percent of employees have chosen to take the shot.

However, 50 or so have been terminated with more left waiting to hear back on their exemptions.

Two unions have filed unfair labor practices against the hospital. They say the company did not negotiate with union members before establishing the policy.

