After national attention, East Liverpool works to combat drug problem

Related Coverage One year later: East Liverpool after viral image makes world headlines

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – When the heroin crisis hit the Mahoning Valley, East Liverpool was thrust into the national spotlight.

First, police and the city released a photo of a young boy in a car with two adults that overdosed. That photo quickly made national news.

Then, a police officer overdosed when he accidentally touched the painkiller fentanyl while on the job.

Recently, police have been able to breathe a sigh of relief, however.

This October, they were called out for only one overdose. That’s compared to more than 15 overdoses in October 2016.

The city credits the drop with the high amount of drug raids and arrests.

The biggest thing officials say has helped is their work with Family Care Ministries.

“Whether it’s the jail, the schools, families — maybe an overdose happened, and we go to the home with the police and just let them know that there’s a genuine way out of this life with addiction,” said Josh Lytle, of Family Care Ministries.

Family Care Ministries is a faith-based, non-profit organization whose mission is to help individuals and families overcome life-controlling problems.

Lytle said their goal is to show the person who has overdosed that there is still hope.

Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. as we take a closer look at the other ways that East Liverpool is fighting the opioid crisis.