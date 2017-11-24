Anne P. (Prokop) Vermeire Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mrs. Anne P. Vermeire of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Friday, November 24, 2017 at Clepper Manor in Sharon following a period of declining health, she was 93 years old.

Anne was born on October 28, 1924 in Bell, Pennsylvania to John and Mary (Butchko) Prokop.

Following the unforeseen death of her father, her mother married John Klutcher who would raise Anne as one of his own.

She was a 1942 Graduate of Farrell High School and following graduation, worked for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for nine years.

She married her sweetheart, Harry P. Vermeire on January 29, 1948 with whom she would go on to share more than 51 years and their daughter, Betty Anne before his passing.

Mrs. Vermeire was an alumna of Slippery Rock University where she obtained a bachelors degree in elementary education.

As a teacher, she taught both fourth and second grade at West Middlesex Schools for more than 25 years before her retirement.

She was a member of the West Middlesex Teacher Retirees and the Hermitage Women’s Club.

Anne was also an avid reader especially of romance novels.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Betty Anne Vermeire Ph. D. of College Station, Texas; her sisters, Helen Kee Ph.D. of La Marque, Texas and Pauline Koval of Farrell, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces; nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband Harry, who passed away on October 2, 1999 and her sister, Mary Kraynok.

A special thank you is extended Mary Ann Trinchese and her family and Elaine Morocco for the compassionate and loving care shown to Anne and Betty Anne throughout the years.

Friends may call on Monday evening, November 27, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning, November 28, 2017 at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Richard Rowe.

Burial will follow at America’s Cemetery.

Friends and family may send condolences at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.