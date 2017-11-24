Austintown crime activity: Police say intoxicated man crashed truck, ran from area

Friday, Nov. 17

11:49 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and S. Raccoon Road, Michael Kalman, 33, arrested and charged with OVI (refusal) and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Kalman was stopped during an OVI checkpoint at which time he refused to submit a breath test. Police said a vial of morphine in a syringe was found in the vehicle.

Saturday, Nov. 18

11:12 p.m. – Fairview and Wilcox roads, Shawn Bryant, 30, of Berlin Center, arrested and charged with OVI, hit skip, failure to control and obstructing official business. Police said Bryant crashed his truck into a ditch and then ran from the area. He was spotted running near Walmart and police said he smelled like alcohol.

Sunday, Nov. 19

6:27 p.m. – Benton and Argonne avenues, Alexis Van Depaol, 26, of Columbiana, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop. The driver, 32-year-old Alaina Infante, was arrested on warrants and charged with falsification and possessing drug abuse instruments after police said she lied about her identity and was found with two syringes.

Monday, Nov. 20

3:33 p.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Jason Schilling, 37, of Struthers, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Schilling was heavily intoxicated, holding himself up on a rack of DVDs at Pilot Travel Center. He requested a ride home.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

6:36 p.m. – N. Canfield Niles and County Line roads, Nicole Braun, 46, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, consumption in a motor vehicle, left of center and a seat belt violation. Police received a report of a vehicle that drove through someone’s yard. An officer stopped a vehicle matching the description that swerved over the yellow line in the road. Police said the driver, Braun, was seen putting a beer behind the driver’s seat. She told an officer that she wasn’t driving because she was drunk and said, “prove that it was me driving,” according to a police report. Police said she had a blood-alcohol content of .245, more than three times over the legal limit of .08.

7:31 p.m. – Yolanda Place and Dunbar Avenue, Kathy Stelluto, 67, arrested and charged with OVI and open container. Police reported finding Stelluto asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, sitting in the roadway, after reports that a car was driving recklessly and nearly hit another vehicle. Police said the vehicle was running, was in drive, and an open bottle of wine was on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. Police said a breath test showed that Stelluto had a blood-alcohol content of .265.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



