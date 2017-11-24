Double murder suspect kills self, Pennsylvania police say

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man shot and killed his mother and girlfriend before killing himself a short while later.

Clearfield District Attorney Bill Shaw said the suspect in the double homicide Friday morning apparently shot himself. A third person was who shot was taken to an Altoona hospital to undergo surgery.

WJAC reports that Shaw said the body of 26-year-old Cody Bush was found later near Route 53.

Shaw says state police were called to a home in Osceola Mills to investigate a domestic incident involving gunshots. There they found the bodies of Bush’s girlfriend and mother.

The investigation is continuing. Police did not identify the victims.

