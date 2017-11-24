Eastwood Mall sees busy Black Friday; Store owners say sales are up

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Mark Tirabassi owns Hubbard Music, which is one of the locally owned stores inside the Eastwood Mall.

Tirabassi says more instruments were being sold this Black Friday than last year.

“This year we’re up on both days,” he said. “The Brown Thursday on Thanksgiving and Black Friday numbers are up, I’d say, 15 percent.”

Everything Buckeyes is another locally owned store inside the mall. It’s owner says this year’s Thanksgiving Day shopping rush totals almost doubled 2016’s numbers.

The Eastwood Mall got some publicity this year, as USA Today named it the top spot in Ohio to do Black Friday shopping. The newspaper says the mall’s appeal is the 200 stores and restaurants.

“I went to Forever 21,” Betsy Garwood said. “Got a couple sweaters, some turtlenecks, some winter clothes that were on sale.”

“I got some pretty good deals on some TVs today, so I’m pretty fortunate for that,” Tyler Williams said.

“It’s made me more competitive as a retailer,” Tirabassi said. “I thought we need to step up our game, because we’re gonna get people we’ve never gotten.”

