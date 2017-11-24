Elouise Mae (Hall) Hill Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Elouise Mae (Hall) Hill, 98, of 161 Fredonia Rd., Greenville, (Hempfield Twp.), Pennsylvania, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017 at her residence in Greenville.

She was born in Farmdale, Ohio on October 22, 1919 to the late, Frank J. and Ida Mae (Olds) Hall.

Elouise was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Greenville.

She was a past member of Business and Professional Women and American Business Women’s Association, both of Greenville.

Elouise was a 1938 Penn High School graduate.

She worked at Williams Jewelry Store in Greenville for many years and she spent most of her life as a homemaker.

Elouise was a talented artist and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She was also a pet lover.

Elouise was married to William E. “Bud” Hill on August 1, 1941 and he preceded her in death on October 27, 1998.

She is survived by three nieces, Debby Hall Moser, Gaye Anne Knee Metz and Carla Hall; many great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elouise was preceded in death by brother, Carl W. Hall; sister, Dolores Hall Mowry Knee Schaller; two nephews, Frank “Frankie” Mowry and Gary “Butch” Mowry and niece, Judy Hall Tinkle.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. in Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 with Rev. Paul O. Mitchell, visitation pastor of Calvary United Methodist Church in Greenville, officiating.

One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 44 South Mercer Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.