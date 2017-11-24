Farrell strikes early and often, leads Ridgeway 28-0

CLARION, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell leads Ridgeway, 28-0, at halftime of a PIAA state quarterfinal.

The Steelers struck on their first play from scrimmage, as Jourdan Townsend hauled in a 73-yard TD pass from Isaac Clarke. The score marked Townsend’s 21st touchdown reception of the year, breaking the D10 single season record.

Clarke and Townsend hooked up later in the first, this time on a 19-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Christian Lewis notched a 37-yard TD run. Tymir Greene then scored from four yards out — following a 57-yard catch by Townsend — to push Farrell’s lead to 28-0.

