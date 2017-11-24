Fatal crashes in Trumbull County at record-low numbers

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 10 deaths so far this year — the lowest number on record.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Holt said although one death is too many, if there aren’t any more fatalities during the rest of 2017, it will be the safest year in Trumbull County’s history.

That’s a drastic drop from 2012, when there were 33 people killed in the county.

Holt said the decline shows that their efforts are working.

“We attribute that, not only to education, but naturally, our enforcements, our increase in OVI arrests, our increase in seat-belt enforcements,” he said. “These are the things that change people’s behavior that will eventually save people’s lives.”

Holt said half of the crashes this year either involved at-fault drivers younger than 24 or older than 55 — an alarming number since those two age groups don’t account for a high percentage of drivers on the road.

Trumbull County fatal crash numbers:

2007: 21 crashes (22 killed)

2008: 30 crashes (31 killed)

2009: 13 crashes (14 killed)

2010: 27 crashes (32 killed)

2011: 21 crashes (22 killed)

2012: 28 crashes (33 killed)

2013: 16 crashes (21 killed)

2014: 12 crashes (12 killed)

2015: 17 crashes (17 killed)

2016: 13 crashes (14 killed)