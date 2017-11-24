Ferry leads an inexperienced but hungry Leetonia group

2017-18 Leetonia Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Jeff Hammond

Record: 6-17 (1-7), 5th place in ITCL White

The Good News

After losing four starters to graduation, Roman Ferry returns after lettering the past two seasons. Last year as a starter, he averaged 10 points and 1.7 assists per game. Ferry saw his numbers increase from his freshman year (6.5 ppg, 1.5 spg) to his sophomore campaign (10.0 ppg, 1.7 apg, 65.0% FT). Other lettermen back are seniors Caleb Witmer and Damon Custer (4.5 ppg, 34.7% 3PT) as well as junior Brock Simpson (3.3 ppg, 33.9% 3PT). Coach Jeff Hammond indicated that his team may not have much returning but he really likes the way this group has competed during the off-season. “These kids work hard and put in time at keep getting better. We definitely have an underdog mentality, a chip on our shoulder, which I like. We have good numbers so the kids are excited about representing Leetonia in the basketball program. We’ll be inexperienced but there are a group of kids that show some potential for a good year. We’ll play a style that emphasizes team basketball: ball movement, find the open man, full court pressure defense and developing a bench rotation.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Lowellville, 7:30

Dec. 5 – at Southern, 7:30

Dec. 8 – Wellsville, 7:30

Dec. 12 – at United, 7:30

Dec. 15 – East Palestine, 7:30

Dec. 16 – at Crestview, 7:30

Dec. 19 – at Lisbon, 7:30

Dec. 22 – Toronto, 7:30

Jan. 2 – Heartland Christian, 7:30

Jan. 5 – at Columbiana, 7:30

Jan. 9 – Southern, 7:30

Jan. 12 – at Wellsville, 7:30

Jan. 16 – Campbell Memorial, 7:30

Jan. 19 – United, 7:30

Jan. 23 – at East Palestine, 7:30

Jan. 26 – Lisbon, 7:30

Jan. 30 – at Toronto, 7:30

Feb. 2 – Columbiana, 7:30

Feb. 6 – Crestview, 7:30

Feb. 9 – at Sebring, 7:30

Feb. 13 – Mathews, 7:30

Feb. 20 – at Heartland Christian, 7:30

Challenges

Leetonia’s last sectional championship came in 2006 (def. Western Reserve, 43-33). A year ago, the Bears finished the season with 6 wins (an increase of 1 from the year prior) but only were able to score 60-points or more in three games (2 of which came against Heartland Christian). From last year’s group, the Bears graduated six seniors including four-year letterman Isaac Stecker (9.1 ppg).. Coach Hammond says, “We’ll miss (Isaac’s) presence on defense.” To coach’s point- Stecker hauled down 541 boards over the last three years. “All the seniors combined to average 29 points per game,” Hammond points out, “so we’ll need some new players to step up and assume an offensive role this year. We will be a lot younger and I worry about the physical aspect of the game as well.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 31.1% (68-151)

League Championships: None

Playoff Record: 2-10

Sectional Championships: None

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 48.8

Scoring Defense: 58.2

Rebounding: 24.9

Field Goal Percentage: 36.9%

Three-Point Percentage: 28.7%

Free Throw Percentage: 58.7%

Turnovers: 13.0

2016-17 Results

Valley Christian 60 Bears 29*

Bears 54 Campbell Memorial 45

Bears 64 Heartland Christian 24

Columbiana 56 Bears 48

United 70 Bears 45

Lisbon 68 Bears 51

Wellsville 80 Bears 56

Western Reserve 68 Bears 51

Bears 53 Southern 47

Bears 69 Heartland Christian 33

Columbiana 68 Bears 41

Bears 58 Crestview 45

Lisbon 60 Bears 48

Bears 60 Mineral Ridge 56

South Range 56 Bears 30

McDonald 77 Bears 46

Wellsville 89 Bears 46

Jackson-Milton 50 Bears 44

Lowellville 65 Bears 56

Southern 47 Bears 43

Sebring 57 Bears 39

Springfield 59 Bears 31

East Palestine 59 Bears 47

*-Playoff

Key Number

Since 2010, Leetonia has won just one playoff game (2015 Sectional Semifinal: def. Lordstown, 56-54).