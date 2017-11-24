Florence Belle “Flo” Riedmann Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Florence Belle “Flo” Riedmann, 84, was gathered up by our Lord on Friday, November 24, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born November 22, 1933, in Gans, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Nettie Epley Shaneyfelt.

Flo was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School.

She was a past member of the Post Office Women’s Auxiliary.

She was renowned for keeping a beautiful home, telling stories around the kitchen table while enjoying a cup of coffee with family and friends and cooking for anyone who stepped through the door. If you left Flo’s house hungry, it was your own fault.

She is survived by her husband, John Riedmann, whom she married February 12, 1955; six children, Margie Pickens of Knoxville, Tennessee, Stanley (Rebecca) Riedmann of Great Falls, Montana, Marcia (Tom) Mason of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Vicki Keller of Warren, Michael (Connie) Riedmann of Warren and Scott (Jana) Riedmann of Peninsula, Ohio; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two sisters, Faye Sadler of Kelso, Tennessee and Shirley Riedmann of Smithfield, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son Larry Riedmann; a sister, Ruth Sadler and three brothers, Russell, John and Jack Shaneyfelt.

Special thanks to Ron Fauvie, her hairdresser, who did Flo’s hair every week for years. The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Joseph’s Health Center for their compassionate care.

Family and friends may call Monday, November 27 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Devadan officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Riedmann family.