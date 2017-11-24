Howland girls down Lakeview in Toni Rossi tournament

The Tigers will play South Range Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s girls basketball team defeated Lakeview, 69-54, on Friday in a 2017 Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament matchup.

