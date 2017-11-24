Jenelyn C. Baker Obituary

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio – Jenelyn C. Baker, 88, of West Farmington, passed away early Friday morning, November 24, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born September 18, 1929 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Emma (Austin) Clapie.

Jenelyn graduated from Thiel College with a degree in biology and began working for the H.J. Heinz Company laboratory in Pittsburgh.

She married James W. Baker on July 24, 1953. In 1960 they moved to West Farmington where they purchased land and their home.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and most currently St. John’s Lutheran Church in Champion. In 1975 they built their dream home, the “mansion on the hill”, where they happily spent the remainder of their days.

Jenelyn sold Tupperware for a few years and then Avon for 36 years and met many lifelong friends during that time.

She excelled at sports during her college years, especially basketball, winning an award for best female athlete. She also loved to bowl and was an accomplished dancer and singer. She sang in her church choir, directed the cherub choir and vacation bible school and remained very active in her church. Her faith was always her guiding path for herself and those she touched.

Jenelyn spent much of her life giving to others and volunteering. She volunteered playing games and visiting folks at the county home for almost 20 years. She was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society, the Salvation Army and the Guardian Angels.

One of her passions was packing and shipping Christmas boxes to children overseas with Operation Christmas Child. She and her husband spent many years playing old time country music at music festivals and jamming with friends. She played piano and learned to play a dobro from her husband. She was a shining example to all who knew her of her giving, selfless ways and she taught her children her strong morals and character.

She is survived by three children, Deborah (Paul) Smith and granddaughter, Kristina Lynn Cohen, of Hawthorne, Florida, Terri (Greg) Doucette and grandson, Evan Gregory and granddaughter, Kelsey Lynae, of Charleston, South Carolina and James W. (Nancy) Baker, Jr. and grandson, James Lawrence, of Eaton, Ohio.

Besides her beloved husband, Jenelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eric Martin Baker and seven brothers and sisters.

A memorial service celebrating Jenelyn’s life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26 at St. John Lutheran Church, 5734 Mahoning Ave., Warren, Ohio 44483.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Jenelyn’s memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Baker are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

