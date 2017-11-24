Kenneth A. Williams Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Kenneth A. Williams passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Kenneth was born April 24, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of William and Lorna Dravis Williams.

He was a 1972 graduate of Girard High School.

Kenneth was a line worker at Packard Electric for 30 years.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, sports and especially loved watching his grandkids play soccer.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Donna J. Buckley, whom he married October 28, 1989; his parents, William and Lorna Williams of Girard; his sons, Jeremey (Tali) Williams, Kenneth “Zach” Williams both of Girard and Anthony D’Amico of Hubbard and his grandchildren, Kada, Kai, Kylie, Kenzie, Mia and Layla. He also leaves his brother, Keith Williams of Girard.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

