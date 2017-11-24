Local family’s tradition includes helping to serve Youngstown’s less fortunate

Our Community Kitchen in Youngstown hosted the free Thanksgiving feast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the eighth year in a row, the Webster family gave a warm, holiday meal to locals in need.

Our Community Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue hosted the free Thanksgiving feast from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

The family’s time serving meals began as a tradition eight years ago so they could teach younger family members that there are less fortunate people. They wanted to teach the children a lesson in gratitude and appreciation for all of their blessings.

The extended Webster family is made up of nearly 50 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren of Donald and Louise Webster, now deceased. They were long-time residents of Youngstown.

Mark Boyd, a grandson of Donald and Louise Webster, said even the kids in his family look forward to doing this every year.

“It’s a way to really realize that you are grateful for the things that you have, and other people have a lot less than you,” he said. “Sometimes we become so set in our ways and so used to the things that we have, and it’s good to give back to the community, to help others in a bad situation, and it also brings our family closer together.”

The family said they wanted to thank Skip Barone, the restaurant manager at Our Community Kitchen, for helping to put the meal together.

 

