Lori A. Burprich Obituary

HERMITAGE, Ohio – Lori A. Burprich of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 24, 2017, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Health System, she was 47.

Mrs. Burprich was born March 28, 1970, in Sharon, a daughter of William F. and Barbara A (Sabo) Leo.

She graduated from Kennedy Christian High School in 1988 and attended Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

She graduated from New Castle Beauty School and worked as a stylist at Great Clips in Hermitage.

Lori had a loving and caring soul. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nephew Thomas Hinkson.

Surviving are her husband and best friend, Thomas Burprich, whom she married on July 22, 2011; her father, William F. Leo and his wife, Grace of Niles, Ohio; her mother, Barbara A. Leo of Hermitage; a sister, Beth Leo of Sharon; an aunt, Mary Sue Allan of Hermitage and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lori was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Frank and Martha Leo; maternal grandparents, Robert and Jeanette Sabo; an uncle, Robert Sabo; an aunt, Carol Davis and a cousin, Andrew Iacobucci.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, November 27, 2017 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home.