Man killed, trapped under truck in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was killed in Southington on Thanksgiving after a truck fell on him.

A woman called 911 just after 6 p.m. Thursday after finding her boyfriend under the vehicle, according to Trumbull County 911 dispatch.

It happened in the 5400 block of Herner County Line Road NW in Southington Township.

A dispatch call log identifies the victim as a 21-year-old man.

The woman didn’t know how long he had been under the truck, reporting that the last time someone spoke to him was 45 minutes prior.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.