Margaret H. Biblis Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Margaret “Maggie” H. Biblis, of Sharon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 24, 2017 in her residence. She was 88.

Mrs. Biblis was born December 20, 1928, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Bruno and Angela (Loccasano) Schuville.

She attended Hillsville Elementary School and Farrell High School.

Her husband, William C. Biblis, whom she married August 9, 1952, passed away December 18, 2016.

Maggie was a dedicated employee of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage for 30 years as a nurse’s aide before retiring in 2001.

She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Maggie was a wonderful cook and homemaker and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Schwartz and her husband, Dr. Carey Schwartz, Huntington, Maryland; two sons, William C. Biblis, Jr. and his wife, Laurie and David A. Biblis and his wife, Shelia, all of Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Jessica Aller and her husband, Brian; PO1 Aaron Schwartz and his wife, Katheryn, Nicole, Adeina and Kevin Biblis, Amanda Green and her husband, Jamie and David Biblis, Jr. and his wife, Jessica and a great-grandson, Vincent Green.

Besides her husband, Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Theresa Marcello and Marian Scavelli and four brothers, Rocco, Louis, Carmen and Thomas Schuville.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 28 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 29 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

