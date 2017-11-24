Mary Margaret Novosel Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Prayers will be 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30 at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church for Mary Margaret Novosel, 87 of Mineral Ridge, formerly of Youngstown’s south side who passed away peacefully Friday evening, November 24, 2017.

Mary was born July 29, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Margaret Jones Laffey.

She was a 1948 graduate of South High School and loved flowers, cooking and canning.

Mary was a dedicated member of St. Dominic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and helped clean the church for many years.

Her husband, Mark Eugene Novosel, whom she married June 3, 1950, passed away January 24, 2014.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Mark (Pamela) Novosel of Pompano Beach, Florida, Matthew (Annette) Novosel of Austintown; a son-in-law, Thomas Minto of Mesa, Arizona; four grandchildren, Robin (Richard) Graham, Jodi Novosel, Kalynn Novosel, Matthew Novosel and a great-granddaughter, Sydney Heinbaugh.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by a stepmother, Mary Monroe Laffey; two daughters, Maryellen Novosel and Mariellen Minto; a brother, Michael Laffey and a sister, Kathleen Snier

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.