Nelton L. Baird Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Nelton Lewis Baird, age 87, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Friday morning, November 24, 2017 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio, he was born on January 20, 1930, in Brodnax, Virginia, the son of the late Arthur Baird and Nancy (Carpenter) Baird.

Nelton married his first wife, Hattie Barkley and she passed away in 1980. He then married his second wife, Barbara Sue Dean Richards on October 2, 1981 and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage together until she passed away on July 14, 2006.

Nelton had lived in Newton Falls for the last 36 years, formerly of Lake Milton and Cleveland, Ohio.

He worked in the repair deptartment for General Motors in Lordstown for 25 years and he retired on March 15, 1982.

He was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God and the General Assembly Church of God.

Nelton enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, feeding the birds, fishing and going to Cracker Barrel to eat.

He is survived by his stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, John and Kathleen Richards of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Louis Barkley, Heavenly Roberts, Kimberly Roberts, John Eric (Jonnie Len) Richards and Amy (Brian) Rush; 17 great-grandchildren and two nieces; Barbara (James) Carter and Linda (Robert) Barnes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Hattie; second wife, Barbara; one stepdaughter, Rebecca Roberts; two sisters, Beulah Love and Naomi Johnson; three brothers, James, Ronald and Marion Baird.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Glen Rader officiating the service.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home two hours prior to service time from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Nelton will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Hattie at Vaughn Cemetery in Lake Milton, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.